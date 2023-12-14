4 ZPM MLAs appointed as advisors to Mizoram CM

Aizawl, Dec 14 On the advice of Mizoram Chief Minister Lalduhoma, Governor Hari Babu Kambhampati on Thursday appointed four MLAs of the ruling Zoram People’s Movement (ZPM) as advisors to the CM in the rank and status of Minister of State.

Officials said the advisors will look after various departments.

The MLAs who have been appointed as advisors include Lalmuanpuia Punte (political), T.B.C. Lalvenchhunga (finance), H. Ginzalala (technical) and Lorrain Lalpekliana Chinzah (health and family welfare and agriculture).

According to the Constitution, the maximum ministerial strength is 19 in Assam, while it is 12 in the other northeastern states.

In order to accommodate ruling party MLAs in government positions, several northeastern states appoint them as advisors to the Chief Minister, ministers, or as chairman of autonomous bodies and PSUs.

As per the 91st Amendment to the Constitution in 2003, the total number of ministers, including the Chief Minister, in a state should not exceed 15 per cent of the total number of members in the legislative Assembly.

The minimum strength of ministers is stipulated as 12.

