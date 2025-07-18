40 Bengaluru schools get email bomb threat, probe on

Bengaluru, July 18 In a shocking development, a bomb threat email was sent to 40 private schools across Bengaluru on Friday. Taking no chances, the police and personnel from other relevant departments rushed to the schools and launched a combing operation after evacuating the students.

The development has shocked parents and created confusion in the vicinity of the schools. The threatening email was sent to several schools, including those in RR Nagar and Kengeri.

Along with the police, the bomb disposal squad and dog squads also arrived at the schools and were carrying out checks and inspections.

The threat email has emerged from the id "roadkill333@ atomic mail. io". The accused had stated in the email: "Hello, I am writing to let you know that I have placed several explosive devices (Trinitrotoluene) within the school classrooms."

Further, it mentioned in capital letters, "I will erase every last one of you from this world. Not a single soul will survive. I will gladly laugh when I will watch the news. Only to see the parents show up at the school and to be greeted by the cold, dismembered bodies of their children. You all deserve to suffer. I truly hate my life, I will commit suicide after the news kick in. I will slit my throat and slit my wrists. I was never truly helped. Psychiatrists, psychologists, no one has ever cared, and no one will ever care. You only care about medicating the helpless and clueless humans. Psychiatrists never tell you that those meds ruin your organs or that they cause disgusting weight gain."

The email further said, "You brainwash people into thinking psychiatric meds can help them. But, they don't. I am living proof that they do not. You all deserve this. You deserve to suffer just like me."

More details are yet to emerge regarding the development.

On December 1, 2023, more than 15 private schools in Bengaluru received bomb threats through email and raised concerns. The threats had later turned hoax.

Following the development, tension prevailed in the premises of the schools. The threat was given on the official email IDs of the schools, and it came to light when the staff opened them in the morning.

