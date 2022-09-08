40 exotic animals seized in Assam, 2 held

Guwahati, Sep 8 The Assam Police have seized 40 exotic animals from two West Bengal-bound SUVs at Rangia in Kamrup district and arrested two people, officials said.

Police said that acting on a tip-off, 40 exotic animals, including 19 primates, were seized from two Delhi government-registered SUVs, which were moving from Mizoram and were bound for Siliguri in northern West Bengal.

This was the biggest seizure of smuggled exotic animals in Assam in recent times, the official said, adding that the other animals included two baby wallabies, 13 small turtles, three big tortoises and three exotics birds.

The rare animals are packed in several cages. The detainees, who were driving the two SUVs, told the police that they travelled from Mizoram and were heading for Siliguri to deliver the animals.

The two SUVs had travelled more than 720 km through three bordering northeastern states Mizoram, Meghalaya and Assam before being intercepted on NH-31 at Rangia, 55-km northwest of Assam's main city of Guwahati.

The police said that the two persons arrested with the exotic animals were being interrogated to obtain the details about animal smuggling.

The animals have been handed over to the Assam Forest officials for taking the next course of action.

Police added that like the previous cases, these 40 exotic animals smuggled from Myanmar and the people of Mizoram and West Bengal are likely to be involved in the animal smuggling.

