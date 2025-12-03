40 IndiGo flights cancelled at Hyderabad airport

Hyderabad, Dec 3 Widespread disruption of IndiGo operations at the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport in Hyderabad led to the cancellation of 40 flights on Wednesday.

Nineteen departures and 21 arrivals were cancelled as of 7 p.m. on December 3, an airport spokesman said.

"We are aware that a few flights at RGIA are experiencing delays and schedule changes due to operational reasons. Our teams at the airport are working closely with the airlines to support their operations and assist passengers with timely information and guidance," an advisory posted by the RGIA on social media platforms read.

"Operations at RGIA remain normal. Passengers are kindly advised to check the latest status of their flights with their respective airlines before heading to the airport. Thank you for your understanding and cooperation," it added.

A total of 54 flights have been cancelled in two days. According to airport sources, nine departures and five arrivals were cancelled on December 2 (Tuesday).

The cancellations on key domestic routes caused inconvenience to hundreds of passengers.

Arrivals from Visakhapatnam, Goa, Ahmedabad, Delhi, Bengaluru, Chennai, Madurai, Hubbali, Bhopal, and Bhubaneswar were cancelled on Wednesday.

Departures to destinations like Delhi, Bengaluru, Bhubaneswar, Hubbali, and Bhopal were also cancelled.

Earlier on Tuesday, flights from Raipur, Coimbatore, Udaipur, Ahmedabad, and Goa were cancelled. Similarly, departures to Ahmedabad, Coimbatore, Raipur, Udaipur, Goa, Kolkata, and Visakhapatnam were also cancelled.

Nine flights to destinations like Delhi, Bengaluru, Kolkata, Goa, Mumbai and Ahmedabad were also delayed on Tuesday.

The cancellations and delays led to several passengers getting stranded at the airport. Passengers travelling to key domestic destinations to take connecting international flights were the worst affected.

Ayappa devotees also suffered due to flight cancellations and delays. Devotees who had booked tickets for the Hyderabad-Kochi IndiGo flight were stranded due to the delay. One of the devotees said there was no response from the airline staff to their queries for a refund. The devotees said the delay has disrupted their plans as they had booked tickets for ‘darshan’ at Sabrimala.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor