4.0 magnitude earthquake hits Andaman and Nicobar island

Andaman and Nicobar [India], April 1 : An earthquake of magnitude 4.0 on the Ritcher scale occurred 140km ENE of Portblair, Andaman and Nicobar island on Friday, according to the National Center for Seismology (NCS).

The earthquake occurred at around 11.56 pm.

"Earthquake of Magnitude: 4.0, Occurred on March 31, 2023, at 23:56:44 IST, Lat: 12.20 and Long: 93.88, Depth: 28 Km, Location: 140 km ENE of Portblair, Andaman and Nicobar island," tweeted NCS.

Earlier on March 24, an earthquake with a magnitude of 3.9 on the Richter Scale struck Ambikapur, Chhattisgarh on Friday, informed National Centre for Seismology (NCS).

According to NCS, the earthquake struck Ambikapur at 10:28 am.

"Earthquake of Magnitude:3.9, Occurred on 24-03-2023, 10:28:32 IST, Lat:23.08 & Long:83.08, Depth: 10 Km, Location: 12km WSW of Ambikapur, Chhattisgarh, India," tweeted NCS.

