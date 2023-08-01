40 people fall sick after consuming cannabis-mixed 'prasad' in MP

Bhopal, Aug 1 At least 40 people were taken ill after consuming 'bhang' (cannabis)-mixed 'prasad' in Madhya Pradesh's Agar district.

As per the police, on the occasion of 'Shravan' month, a large number of devotees thronged a temple in a village to offer their prayers on Monday.

During the evening hours, a procession (Mahadev’s Savari) was also taken out in the locality, in which more than 200 devotees participated and were given 'prasad'.

After consuming the prasad, which was mixed with cannabis, people complained of vomiting, stomach pain and drowsiness and were rushed to nearby hospital.

Meanwhile, a team of the local health department also reached the spot, having received information regarding the matter.

After primary treatment, some of them were rushed to a district government hospital. As per the report, at least 15 people were admitted in Nalkheda Civil Hospital. However, the condition of all the affected individuals is currently stable.

The district administration has directed for an inquiry into the matter. .

