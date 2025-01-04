40 per cent of Rajasthan's population will benefit from ERCP: Bhajan Lal Sharma

Jaipur, Jan 4 Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma on Saturday said that the state government has achieved unprecedented progress in enhancing water availability during its one-year tenure.

He said that through the Eastern Rajasthan Canal Project-Parbati-Kalisindh-Chambal (ERCP-PKC) link project, 40 per cent of the state’s population will have access to drinking and irrigation water.

Additionally, an MoU has been signed to bring Yamuna water to the Shekhawati region, and the Dewas scheme in Udaipur to ensure water availability. A project to supply water from the Mahi Dam to Banswara and Dungarpur for drinking and irrigation purposes has also commenced.

Sharma made these remarks while addressing 'Shri Ram Katha' programme in Khargada, Dungarpur, organised to promote and conserve rivers.

He highlighted that public participation has been a cornerstone of water conservation initiatives spearheaded by Prime Minister Modi, enabling water recharge projects in 40,000 villages across Rajasthan.

He applauded the villagers of Khargada for their remarkable effort in widening and deepening the Moran river, increasing water availability within a one-km radius through nine months of dedicated labour.

The Chief Minister urged citizens to join hands in conserving traditional water sources like wells, ponds, stepwells, and rivers to ensure clean drinking water for present and future generations.

He commended Khargada’s residents for setting an example for the state by prioritising the preservation of local water sources.

Drawing parallels with Lord Ram's bridge-building in the Ramayana, CM Sharma emphasised Prime Minister Modi's efforts to interconnect rivers to provide water to every household.

He underlined that these projects are crucial for fulfilling the common man's water needs.

The Chief Minister praised the "Karmabhoomi to Janmabhoomi" programme initiated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Jal Shakti Minister C.R. Patil.

He added that the state government aims to provide tap water to every household under the Jal Jeevan Mission, with 77,000 connections already established in Dungarpur and 93 per cent of schools equipped with tap water connections.

He also announced the establishment of a Rs 44 crore for Shilpgram in Dungarpur to support local artisans like Sompura sculptors and bamboo craftspersons.

The Shilpgram will boost tourism and provide a platform for showcasing local talent. The Chief Minister highlighted the success of the Rising Rajasthan Global Investment Summit, where investment MoUs worth Rs 35 lakh crore were signed, including Rs 1,500 crore for Dungarpur district.

These investments are expected to create significant employment opportunities in the region.

CM Sharma assured the public that examinations conducted by the Rajasthan Public Service Commission and Rajasthan Staff Selection Board are fully transparent.

The government has already appointed 47,000 youth and plans to provide over 10,000 more appointments in January. Additionally, an exam calendar for 2025 has been released, targeting 81,000 jobs.

