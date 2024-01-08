40 requests for chartered flights in Ayodhya on Jan 22 received

Ayodhya, Jan 8 The newly inaugurated Maharishi Valmiki International Airport, Ayodhyadham (MVIAA) has already received more than 40 requests for landing of chartered flights for the ‘Pran Pratishtha’ event on January 22.

The requests, according to officials, have come from some of the most influential personalities, including corporate tycoons, celebrities, foreign delegates and state heads.

Sources said that ultra-luxurious private jets such as 10-seater Dassault Falcon 2000, Embraer 135 LR & Legacy 650, Cessna, Beechcraft Super King Air 200, Bombardier will be among the battery of chartered flights which will be allowed to land only after Airports Authority of India (AAI) officials at MVIAA chalk out the plan for the mega scale flight operation in the temple town.

However, none of the private chartered jets would be given space to park at the airport.

“Till date, we have received over 40 chartered flight requests for the January 22 event. We expect the list to grow further, maybe more than 100,” said an official.

The MVIAA has eight bays (aprons) capable of parking single aisle 200-seater aircraft and smaller ones.

However, it is expected that at least four parking slots will be occupied by Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s aircrafts.

“Therefore, other flights will be allowed to land, de-board the dignitary in a particular time window, and then take off to the nearest airport to return only after the Prime Minister has left Ayodhya. The private chartered flights might also be diverted mid-air in case excessive air space occupancy is observed,” said another official.

The flight operations at MVIAA will continue round the clock. The flight would land and take off even amid foggy weather or even when it dark.

Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra general secretary Champat Rai and MVIAA director Vinod Kumar Garg met on Sunday to discuss the preparations of the airport to handle the flight movements on the Pran Pratishtha day.

MVIAA director Vinod Kumar Garg said, “Around 100 chartered flights are expected during that period. It would be challenging to handle such a mega movement, but we will be roping in additional ground staff and others for smoother operations.”

Meanwhile, the commercial flights will continue to operate even on January 22 if any airline has scheduled its flight for that day.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor