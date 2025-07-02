40-year-old woman teacher arrested for sexually assaulting student in Mumbai

Mumbai, July 2 A 40-year-old woman English teacher from an elite school in Mumbai has been arrested under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act for allegedly sexually assaulting a 16-year-old male student multiple times over several months, officials said.

According to Mumbai Police, the teacher, who is married and has children, came into close contact with the student while organising a dance group for the school's annual function in December 2023. During this period, the student reportedly developed an emotional attachment to her.

In January 2024, the teacher allegedly proposed a sexual relationship. When the boy resisted and began avoiding her, she reportedly involved a female friend -- not affiliated with the school -- to persuade him.

The friend, who has also been booked, allegedly told the boy that relationships between older women and teenagers were "common" these days and claimed that he and the teacher were "made for each other."

Following this, the student agreed to meet the teacher. She allegedly took him to a secluded location, forcibly removed his clothes, and sexually assaulted him. As the boy began to experience anxiety in the following days, she allegedly provided him with anti-anxiety medication. The car, which was used to transport the boy, has since been seized by police.

Investigators say the accused made the student consume alcohol before each assault and later took him to several five-star hotels in south Mumbai and near the airport, where further sexual encounters reportedly occurred.

The abuse continued for several months. The student's family began noticing changes in his behaviour and eventually confronted him. He then revealed the details of the abuse. Hoping the matter would end after he completed his studies, the family initially chose not to report it. He graduated from the school earlier this year.

However, matters escalated when the teacher allegedly tried to contact the boy again through a member of his household staff, prompting the family to file a complaint with the police.

The Dadar police have registered a case under Sections 123, 351(2), and 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), along with relevant provisions of the POCSO Act.

Both the teacher and her friend have been arrested and produced in court. The teacher has been sent to police custody.

