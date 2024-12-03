40 years on, Bhopal gas tragedy survivors hit streets seeking justice

Bhopal, Dec 3 Holding banners, pamphlets and photographs in their hands, survivors of the Bhopal gas tragedy on Tuesday held a protest march on the 40th anniversary of one the biggest chemical disasters.

During the protest march, a large number of women, men and children, holding placards, took a round of the abandoned factory site while raising the slogan 'Bhopal Ka Insaaf Karo'.

The protesters carrying an effigy of "corporate crime" denounced various regional, national and international leaders and relief organisations for their continued "involvement in the denial of justice and a life of dignity to survivors of the catastrophe".

Bhopal Group for Information and Action representative Rachna Dhingra said through the protest, survivors have tried to raise their voices for justice.

Talking to IANS, Dhingra claimed: "The Union Carbide Corporation-owned Dow Chemical's business in India has increased more than 10 times, however, the government failed to provide justice to Bhopal gas victims."

"We believe that US President-designate Donald Trump puts an end to the long history of injustice in Bhopal in his effort to make America great again. We hope Trump will take action against Union Carbide Corporation and the Dow Chemical company," she added.

Balkrishna Namdeo, another activist fighting for justice, said all scientific studies were now pointing out the ongoing illnesses and continuing deaths among the half-a-million survivors and health impacts on their children too.

He also blamed the Centre and Madhya Pradesh governments for the "delay" in shifting hazardous chemicals lying on the ground inside the factory.

"In 10 years, the groundwater in Bhopal, which should have been cleaned by Dow Chemical, according to the polluter pays principle, has moved 3 kilometres into the city," he added.

On the intervening night of December 2-3, 1984, the highly toxic gas methyl isocyanate (MIC) leaked from Union Carbide's pesticide plant. Its aftermath continues to wreak havoc in the lives of hundreds of thousands of survivors.

Ironically, the difference in the number of deaths which occurred due to this chemical disaster remained a puzzle for the administrations. Surveys conducted by agencies at different times have provided different numbers of casualties.

Some earlier reports suggested the number of casualties was between 5,000-6,000, while in some other reports, the number of deaths has increased up to 15,000. And some other reports claimed the death toll could be over one lakh, however, there is no accurate data regarding the number of casualties.

For instance, the Indian Council of Medical Research's report in its survey conducted between 1984-1993, mentioned as many as 9,667 deaths attributable to the disaster up to 1994.

Reports also suggested that thousands of children are being born with birth defects. A global toxic hotspot exists in the middle of the city which has contaminated the soil and groundwater for more than two lakh people.

