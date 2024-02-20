40,000 to participate in Gurugram marathon on Feb 25

Gurugram, Feb 20 The district administration of Gurugram is going to organise a Mega Marathon event in Gurugram on February 25.

Cricketer Shikhar Dhawan will be the brand ambassador for the event while the Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar will also join the event.

​The official said that more than 27,000 people have registered themselves for the Gurugram marathon. “This number is expected to increase to around 40,000,” he said.

Deputy Commissioner of Gurugram Nishant Kumar Yadav said that this is going to be the biggest mega marathon event of the entire county.

He said that meetings have been held with all the universities located in the district, school associations, runners community and major RWAs for their positive support.

"Since Gurugram is the hub of MNCs, the district administration has also approached all the major corporates located in the district for their active participation," he said.

The marathon will have four different categories – three for competitive runners and one for fun runners.

The competitive categories are full marathon (42 km), half marathon (21km) and 10km marathon, boasting prizes ranging from Rs 75,000 to Rs 1.5 lakh. Additionally, there will be prizes for master runners (above 42 years), oldest runners, youngest runners, persons with disabilities, and LGBTQ categories.

The majority of participants are expected to take part in the non-competitive fun marathon (5 km).

Starting from Leisure Valley Park in Sector 29, it will have a 21km track dotted with stages for the crowd to cheer on the runners, while a mega stage will be set up at the park where prominent artists will perform for the event.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor