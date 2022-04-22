4,005 Indians committed suicide abroad in the last 8 years

According to the Indian Ministry of External Affairs, 4005 Indians have committed suicide abroad since 2014. According to the ministry, most of these incidents happened due to personal or family reasons. Earlier this month, the Ministry of External Affairs, in response to a question in Parliament, placed data on suicides by Indians abroad. The question related to the suicide of Indians abroad was asked by Kunwar Danish Ali of Bahujan Samaj Party.

According to the Ministry of External Affairs, the highest number of 1121 Indians committed suicide in the United Arab Emirates (UAE). On the other hand, Saudi Arabia is at number two where 1024 suicides were committed by Indians. A list of 64 countries has also been given by the Ministry of External Affairs, in which there are statistics of suicides by Indians. According to ministry data, 180 suicides have been reported in Bahrain, 30 in Canada, 65 in Italy and 425 in Kuwait. Apart from this, 254 Indians have committed suicide in Malaysia in the last 8 years. 351 Indians have committed suicide in Oman, 165 in Qatar and 159 in Singapore since 2014. There are 19 such cases from the US.

According to the government, most of the suicide cases of Indians abroad are related to personal or family reasons. However, on the other hand, many experts are also considering the continuous work under pressure in some other places including the Gulf countries as the reason for such an incident. However, the Ministry of External Affairs has said that it is aware of the efficiency of Indian workers abroad and that any complaint is also dealt with immediately.