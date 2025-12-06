4,006 litres of foreign liquor seized in Bihar's Gopalganj, one held

Patna, Dec 6 The Excise Department in Bihar has seized a huge consignment of 4,006 litres of Indian Made Foreign Liquor (IMFL) valued at Rs 50 lakh from Gopalganj.

The liquor was being transported from Uttar Pradesh concealed beneath sacks of rotten potatoes, the excise official said.

The truck used in the crime has been confiscated, and a suspected smuggler has been arrested.

The operation was conducted at the Balthari checkpost on NH-27 following specific intelligence inputs.

Excise Superintendent Amritesh Kumar Jha received information that a large quantity of liquor was being transported from Uttar Pradesh to Bihar.

Acting on this, he formed a special team and ordered intensive vehicle checking at the Balthari check post.

During the operation, a truck loaded with rotten potatoes arrived.

"The condition of the cargo raised suspicion, and the team immediately stopped the truck for scanning. A subsequent manual inspection revealed the shocking truth. At least 4,006 litres of foreign liquor bottles were hidden beneath the layers of potatoes," Jha said.

According to Excise Superintendent Jha, the seized liquor is worth approximately Rs 50 lakh.

He confirmed that the truck driver, a resident of Shimla, Himachal Pradesh, has been arrested.

During interrogation, the driver revealed that he had taken possession of the truck in Lucknow and was instructed to deliver the consignment in Bihar.

Officials believe the interrogation may lead to crucial information regarding the smuggling network, supply chain, and other operatives involved.

The Excise Department is investigating the network involved in the illegal liquor operation, the intended delivery points within Bihar, and possible involvement of additional smugglers and financiers.

Officials have asserted that such operations will continue and that the department remains committed to strictly enforcing the prohibition law.

Liquor trade and consumption have been completely banned in Bihar since 2016. Still, liquor smugglers use different modus operandi to smuggle booze consignments.

