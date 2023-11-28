41 trapped workers in Uttarakhand tunnel: Timeline of the rescue operation

Rescue workers are set to reach the 41 construction workers who had been trapped inside a collapsed tunnel in Uttarakhand for the past 16 days. Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Dhami announced on Tuesday that the laying of pipes inside the Silkyara tunnel in Uttarkashi had been completed, signalling the imminent rescue of all workers.

Here's a comprehensive timeline of the events leading up to this crucial moment:

Nov 12: 41 workers were trapped inside the Silkyara tunnel in Uttarkashi after a portion collapsed due to a landslide. The rescue operation commenced immediately, ensuring the supply of essential items like oxygen, food, and water to the trapped workers.

Nov 12: 41 workers were trapped inside the Silkyara tunnel in Uttarkashi after a portion collapsed due to a landslide. The rescue operation commenced immediately, ensuring the supply of essential items like oxygen, food, and water to the trapped workers.

Nov 13: Chief Minister Dhami visited the site, overseeing the ongoing excavation to carve a path to the trapped workers. Basic necessities were provided to sustain them.

Nov 14: Excavators initiated drilling using auger machinery to fix a steel pipe for the workers' extraction. Geologists examined the accident site, and families urged a swift rescue.

Nov 15: Falling debris complicated rescue efforts, but supplies continued to reach workers through a pipe. Colleagues outside the tunnel pressed for quick rescue.

Nov 16: A new drilling machine was installed, aiming to increase the pace of clearing debris. Rescuers encountered obstacles but strived to expedite the operation

Nov 17: Despite challenges, rescuers drilled through 24 meters of debris and inserted pipes into the tunnel. A large-scale cracking sound caused a temporary halt.

Nov 18: Drilling suspended, but workers maintained communication via radios. Allegations of insufficient information from rescue teams surfaced.

Nov 19: Drilling remained suspended, and Union Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari suggested horizontal boring with a large auger machine.

Nov 20: Prime Minister Narendra Modi reviewed the operation, and rescuers pushed through a new pipeline to provide dry food to the workers.

Nov 21: The first video of the trapped workers was released, and rescue teams drilled 32 meters, facing obstacles with iron rods.

Nov 22: Drilling resumed, and ambulances were on standby as the rescue operation entered its final stages.

Nov 24: Rescuers faced hurdles again, slowing the operation, with consideration given to manual drilling.

Nov 26: Vertical drilling commenced from the top of the mountain, aiming to reach 86 meters to the trapped workers.

Nov 27: Rat miners were brought in to drill through a narrow pipe, ensuring the workers' extraction.

Nov 28: Rescue workers successfully drilled through rocks and debris, reaching the trapped workers. Ambulances and a Chinook helicopter were on standby for the workers' airlift after rescue.

This timeline encapsulates the relentless efforts and challenges faced during the 16-day rescue mission that culminated in the successful extraction of all trapped workers.