41 years of Bhopal Gas tragedy: Clash erupts during candle march near Union Carbide plant

Bhopal, Dec 3 A peaceful march to observe the 41st anniversary of the Bhopal Gas Tragedy turned into a clash over burning effigies of the ruling BJP in the state capital on Wednesday.

Like every year, a group of survivors of the Bhopal Gas Tragedy was holding a candle march in the JP Nagar area, where the defunct Union Carbide factory is located, and most of the survivors reside.

As the peaceful march was underway, proceeding on a road outside the boundary wall of the Union Carbide plant, someone tried to burn the effigies of the BJP in a show of aggression against the government.

However, the act wasn’t received well by the local BJP and some other right-wing activists, which eventually turned into a clash. Tension escalated quickly when the protesters carried an effigy symbolising Union Carbide, Dow, and companies linked to the 1984 disaster.

BJP workers alleged that the effigy portrayed an RSS worker. They accused the organisers of hurting religious and organisational sentiments. They confronted the marching groups, demanding the effigy be removed and calling the act provocative and anti-national.

Gas victims’ organisations rejected the allegations, stating the effigy represented the corporations responsible for the tragedy, not any group or organisation.

They accused the BJP government of "protecting Dow Chemical" and obstructing efforts to hold the guilty companies accountable. According to them, the intervention over the effigy was politically motivated.

As arguments intensified, police stepped in and seized the effigy to prevent further escalation. Officers at the spot, however, refrained from making any detailed statement on the controversy.

RSS-BJP workers later demanded that a case be registered, claiming "anti-national activities" were being carried out under the guise of the rally.

Gas victims’ organisations maintained their stand, reminding that 41 years after the disaster, survivors still await justice. They argued that the state and central governments have failed to take concrete action against Union Carbide, Dow Chemical, and their affiliates despite repeated appeals.

A BJP leader present at the scene alleged that the organisers attempted to "vitiate the atmosphere by carrying an effigy mimicking an RSS-associated figure," calling the act unacceptable.

Police swung into action and took the situation under control. A police official spoke to IANS over the phone and said, "Situation is under control. Those who tried to create disturbance are being identified."

On Tuesday, the survivors, during a press conference, blamed both the Congress and BJP governments in the state and the Centre for failing to provide justice to the victims.

