44 Gujarati students who arrived in Mumbai from Ukraine brought to their state by Gujarat Road Transport Corporation buses

A total of 44 students of Gujarat, who arrived in Mumbai from war-hit Ukraine on Saturday, are being brought to their state by two buses of Gujarat State Road Transport Corporation.

The students arrived safely in Mumbai on a specially launched rescue flight by the Government of India.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday spoke with Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and conveyed India's deep concern for the safety and security of Indian citizens, including students, present in Ukraine.

He sought facilitation by Ukrainian authorities to expeditiously and safely evacuate Indian citizens.

President Zelenskyy briefed the Prime Minister in detail about the ongoing conflict in Ukraine. PM Modi expressed his deep anguish about the loss of life and property due to the ongoing conflict.

He reiterated his call for an immediate cessation of violence and a return to dialogue and expressed India's willingness to contribute in any way towards peace efforts.

In his tweet, Zelenskyy said he urged for India's political support in UN Security Council against Russia.

"Spoke with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Informed of the course of Ukraine repulsing Russian aggression. More than 100,000 invaders are on our land. They insidiously fire on residential buildings. Urged India to give us political support in UN Security Council. Stop the aggressor together!" he said in a tweet.

( With inputs from ANI )

