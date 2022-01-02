44 Naxals surrendered before police in Chhattisgarh's Sukma

As many as 44 Naxals including nine women cadres surrendered before police at a village in the Chintalnar area of Sukma district in Chhattisgarh on Saturday, said police.

The Naxals surrendered themselves before Sukma Superintendent of Police Sunil Sharma at the police camp in Karigundam.

SP Sharma said that one of them was carrying a reward of Rs 2 lakh on his head.

The police also organized a feast for the Naxals after the surrender.

( With inputs from ANI )

