45 killed, 120 injured rescued in J&K cloudburst; ops continue to search for missing people

Jammu, Aug 15 As many as 45 people were killed and 120 were injured in the massive cloudburst that hit Jammu and Kashmir’s (J&K) Kishtwar district, as the authorities continued the relief and rescue operations on Friday.

The massive cloudburst hit Chashoti area of Kishtwar’s Paddar sub-division on Thursday killing at least 45 people including two CISF personnel and many Machail Mata pilgrims.

Officials said over 120 injured have been rescued while the condition of 35 of the injured has been described as serious by doctors.

Officials confirmed that many people are still missing and apprehensions are that some of the missing could be under the cloudburst debris.

The joint rescue operation was launched immediately after the cloudburst by the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), police, Army and local volunteers and the authorities have mobilised more rescuers, including two fresh teams of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) to safeguard lives. Over 300 soldiers have been deployed for the rescue operation by the Army.

Chashoti is the last motorable village on the road to Machail Mata temple. A large number of people had assembled for the Machail Mata Yatra when the disaster struck.

The Yatra started on July 25 and would end on September 5. The Yatra has been suspended because of the tragedy that struck the area.

Dozens of homes, 6 government buildings, 3 temples, cowsheds and a bridge were washed away by the cloudburst downstream.

A ‘langar’ (community kitchen) set up for the devotees has borne the brunt of the cloudburst, which led to flashfloods and washed away several structures including temporary shops and a security outpost.

Reports said the community kitchen was packed with devotees when the tragedy struck.

MoS (PMO), Dr. Jitendra Singh said on X, “A massive cloudburst in Chashoti area, which could result in substantial casualty. Administration has immediately swung into action, rescue team has left for the site”.

The minister spoke to Kishtwar Deputy Commissioner on the matter and was in constant touch with the Administration.

Chief minister, Omar Abdullah said, “In light of the tragedy caused by the cloud burst in Kishtwar, I have taken the decision to cancel the 'At Home' tea party tomorrow evening.”

Omar Abdullah added that the government has decided not to go ahead with the cultural events during the morning Independence Day celebrations.

“The formal events - speech, march past etc will go ahead as planned,” the Chief Minister informed.

Lieutenant-Governor Manoj Sinha said, “Anguished by cloudburst in Kishtwar. Condolences to bereaved families and prayers for quick recovery of injured.

“Directed Civil, Police, Army, NDRF & SDRF officials to strengthen the rescue and relief operations and ensure all possible assistance is provided to the affected.

“Rescue and Relief Operations at Chashoti are in full swing. Men and machinery have been put at the site. Other teams have also been rushed.

“Briefed Union Home Minister Amit Shah on rescue and relief operations by various agencies. He has assured all possible assistance.

“I want to assure all the affected families that the Government stands shoulder to shoulder with them in this hour of crisis. Air Force has also been alerted for evacuation. I am constantly monitoring the situation”.

Leader of Opposition in the Assembly, Sunil Kumar Sharma said he had received information from his workers that a massive cloudburst has occurred.

“At the moment, I don’t think anyone has exact figures but I believe there could be significant damage in the area,” he said,

Both Sunil Sharma (MLA Paddar) and MLA Kishtwar, Shagun Parihar also visited the spot to supervise the rescue operations.

They also shared the grief of the people who lost their dear ones in the natural calamity.

Deputy Commissioner Kishtwar, Pankaj Sharma said that the Yatra to the Machail Mata shrine was suspended following the tragedy as the authorities mobilised all resources for rescue operations at Chashoti.

He said teams of the NDRF were rushed from Udhampur to Kishtwar. 118 RCC of BRO also rushed its men and machinery to the area and joined the operation to clear the damaged Chashoti road and raise a temporary bridge.

Deputy Commissioner and SSP Kishtwar Naresh Singh are supervising the rescue operation on the spot.

An official said that till late night, 11 dead bodies could be identified and 67 injured were shifted to District Hospital Kishtwar while some serious patients were being further referred to Jammu.

The deceased include Meenakshi, daughter of Balbir Kumar from Pancheri in Udhampur, Ramesh Kumar from Dhandyal in Udhampur; Anand Kumar, son of Gopi Chand from Hauz Khas Delhi, Palak Sharma, daughter of Neeraj Sharma from Narwal Jammu, Neha Devi resident of Ward No. 4 Gomanasan, Arushi Devi and Sharda residents of Assar, Amit Kumar Sharma, son of Thouru Ram from Akhnoor, Sunil Kumar, son of Parshotam Dass from Barmeen (Udh); Bimla Devi, wife of late Suraj Parkash from Bajarni Doda and Monika Mehra, wife of Ajay Mehra resident of Jammu.

Seriously injured Pushpa Devi, resident of Roopnagar Jammu died while being shifted to Jammu from Kishtwar hospital.

Critical health infrastructure was reinforced at Sub-District Hospital (SDH), Paddar with an additional deployment of 13 doctors and 31 paramedics.

Seniors officers of the health department are stationed at Paddar overseeing rescue and medical operations.

District Hospital (DH) Kishtwar has been augmented with the additional deployment of General Surgeons, Orthopaedic Surgeons, and Anaesthetists from Government Medical College (GMC) Doda.

Additionally tertiary care institutions have been put in a state of full readiness. A team comprising of specialists has been readied at Doda to manage patients being referred from DH Kishtwar.

Government Medical College (GMC) hospital in Jammu is in full operational readiness with 50 dedicated disaster beds, 20 ventilator beds, and 5 Operation Theatres (OTs).

Specialist medical teams comprising of Orthopaedicians, Neurosurgeons, Critical Care Anaesthetists, Maxillo-facial consultants are on standby.

The GMC Jammu Blood Bank has been augmented with 200 plus units of blood available for any exigency.

To assist in the response to the situation, PGIMER Chandigarh has dispatched a specialised team comprising Critical Care Specialists and Neurosurgeons to GMC Jammu to further enhance critical care patient care capabilities.

Immediately following the incident, a large fleet of 65 ambulances from the Health department, NHPC, Army, CRPF and 108 Emergency Service of the J&K Health and Medical Education department was deployed for rescue and patient transfer.

