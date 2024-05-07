47.03 pc voter turnout in Gujarat: Valsad leads with 58.05 pc, Porbandar lowest at 37.96 pc

Ahmedabad, May 7 Gujarat has polling underway for Lok Sabha elections and Valsad district has taken the lead in voter participation with 58.05 per cent, closely followed by Banaskantha at 55.74 per cent and Bharuch at 54.90 per cent and Chhotaudepur at 54.24 per cent

Polling started at 7 a.m. As of 3 p.m., voter turnout stood at 47.03 per cent.

However, some constituencies are reporting lower numbers, with Porbandar at 37.96 per cent, Amreli at 37.96 per cent, and Surendranagar at 40.93 per cent. Others are Navsari 48.03 per cent, Bardoli at 51.97 per cent, Jamnagar at 42.54 per cent, Vadodara at 48.48 per cent, Ahmedabad East 43.55 per cent, Ahmedabad West 42.21 per cent, Rajkot 46.47 per cent and Mehsana ar 48.15 per cent.

Data from the Election Commission indicates that Gujarat has a total of 4.97 crore eligible voters, comprising 2.56 crore males, 2.41 crore females, and 1,534 individuals from the third gender. The voting process is being conducted across 50,788 polling booths, strategically distributed with 17,275 in urban areas and 33,513 in rural regions.

Active voter engagement is observed in constituencies including Kachchh, Banaskantha, Patan, Mahesana, Sabarkantha, Gandhinagar, Ahmedabad East, Ahmedabad West, Surendranagar, Rajkot, Porbandar, Jamnagar, Junagadh, Amreli, Bhavnagar, Anand, Kheda, Panchmahal, Dahod, Vadodara, Chhota Udaipur, Bharuch, Bardoli, Navsari, and Valsad.

