477 kg of ganja seized from truck in Assam's Karbi Anglong, one held

Security forces on Friday seized 477 kg of ganja from a truck and arrested the driver of the vehicle in the Bokajan town of the Karbi Anglong district of Assam.

The arrested person has been identified as 57-year-old Ram Chandra Yadav.

After receiving confidential information, a temporary check-post was set up at Khakrajan in the Bokajan town under the Barpathar police station by the police and the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel.

Tha Ganja packets were seized under the physical supervision of John Das, SDPO Bokajan.

"At about 6:30 am, a truck coming from Dimapur side of Nagaland was intercepted. After a thorough investigation of the vehicle, 46 packets of ganja weighing 477 kgs have been recovered which were found concealed in the external cabin hood of the truck," SDPO Das said.

In recent times, the Karbi Anglong district police have seized huge quantities of contraband drugs including heroin, brown sugar, Yaba tablets, and ganja worth several crores of rupees, and arrested as many as 20 persons in separate drug-busting operations.

( With inputs from ANI )

