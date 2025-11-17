486 acres of illegal poppy farms destroyed in Manipur; joint operation foils large-scale opium manufacture

Imphal, Nov 17 As part of the anti-narcotics crackdowns, Central and state security forces have destroyed more than 486 acres of illegal poppy cultivation across Manipur's mountainous districts within the last five days, effectively foiling a large-scale attempt to manufacture opium worth several crores, officials said on Monday.

Police officials and Defence Spokesman separately said that in between November 11 and 15, the Assam Rifles, Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and Manipur Police in a series of joint operations have destroyed 486 acres of illegal poppy cultivation in Manipur's three mountainous districts -- Kangpokpi, Ukhrul and Senapati.

A senior police official said that 486 acres of destroyed illegal poppy cultivation had the potential to yield more than 3,304 kg of opium, worth several crores of rupees.

During the operations, the security forces destroyed around 60 huts found at the sites of illegal poppy cultivation in three districts.

Many sacks of salt packets, huge quantities of fertilisers, two roundup herbicides, spray pumps and pipes used in poppy cultivation were destroyed and burnt.

The official said that such operations against the illegal poppy cultivation in Manipur will continue.

A Defence Spokesman said the intensive operation was conducted under challenging terrain and adverse weather conditions, and the crackdown highlights the unwavering efforts of Assam Rifles and other forces to curb illicit narcotics cultivation and dismantle the financial networks that fuel insurgency and other anti-national activities.

This successful operation reaffirms the steadfast commitment of the Assam Rifles towards fostering a drug-free Northeast and contributing to long-term peace, stability and socio-economic development in the region, an Assam Rifles statement said.

A senior official of the state government said that as part of the Manipur government's "War against drugs", various security forces, including Assam Rifles and Manipur Police, over the years have destroyed hundreds of acres of illegal poppy cultivation in government and forest lands.

In 2020, the security forces and the government agencies identified a staggering 8,057 acres of poppy fields, of which 1,695 acres were destroyed.

This trend of rigorous action continued in subsequent years.

The Assam Rifles and the other security forces intensified their operations to destroy hundreds of acres of illegal poppy cultivation.

State politicians and officials said that the ongoing ethnic crisis in Manipur, along with the rising drug menace, is one of the major causes of the current situation.

Assam Rifles' zero-tolerance policy against narcotics-related activities has led to legal actions against defaulters, including cultivators and financiers, a Defence Spokesman said.

He added that the Assam Rifles continued its determination to fight against the menace of poppy cultivation along the India-Myanmar border.

The Spokesman said that by eliminating poppy fields and striking at the roots of narco-trade, Assam Rifles has reaffirmed its commitment towards ensuring stability and security in Manipur and beyond.

According to the defence official, the battle against poppy cultivation has been a consistent priority for the paramilitary force, as reflected in its sustained efforts over the years.

