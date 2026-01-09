4G network will reach every village by June 2026: Jyotiraditya Scindia

Guna, Jan 9 Union Minister for Communications and Development of North Eastern Region, Jyotiraditya Scindia, said on Friday that the 4G network connectivity will cover the entire rural parts of the country in June this year.

The Union Minister added that there are more than 120 crore mobile users in the country and the reach of 4G network in every corner will strengthen the 'Digital India' vision of the Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Union Minister Scindia made this announcement while addressing an event in Shivpuri district, under the Guna Lok Sabha seat in Madhya Pradesh.

"The country is witnessing tremendous growth under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The 4G network will reach every village across the country by June 2026," he said.

On this occasion, Union Minister Scindia inaugurated a sub-post office in Badarwas area in Guna, and congratulated the residents for this significant development.

He appealed the people to open their bank accounts in the post-office to avail benefits being provided from the state and the Centre.

"This sub-post office, equipped with modern facilities will ensure your pension, subsidy and savings, while our postman will become a strong link in empowering rural India, making it 'self-reliant' and connecting to Digital India," Union Minister Scindia said while congratulating the resident of Badarwas for this significant development in the region.

While addressing the event, the Union Minister also shared that the India Post Department recently had signed two agreements with the Department of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare, which will pave the way for economic empowerment in rural parts of India, especially for women and farmers.

"One agreement is for real-time monitoring of fertiliser and transparency in its distribution system, while the second is for making women economically empowered," he added.

The agreements were signed in the presence of Union Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and Jyotiraditya Scindia in New Delhi on January 7.

Under the agreement, the Department of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare and the Department of Posts will establish a nationwide logistics mechanism for the transportation of pesticide, seed and fertiliser samples from across the country to designated laboratories.

India Post will provide all of the logistical support from the point of collection through to final delivery for pesticide, seed and fertiliser inspectors.

The partnership is part of the PAN-India online pesticide, seed and fertiliser quality management system, which is being developed by the Centre for Research and Industrial Staff Performance (CRISP).

