5 arrested for threatening Gurugram club employee over denying entry into club

Gurugram, Jan 23 Five people were arrested for allegedly threatening a club employee after he denied entry to the club in Gurugram, police said.

The accused have been identified as Himanshu Sharma, Amarjeet, Lokesh, Ankit Kumar all residents of Sonipat, and Sandeep Kumar a resident of Panipat.

Police said that a complaint was filed by an employee of Waka-Waka club who alleged that five people in two cars in an intoxicated condition reached the club in the intervening night of January 20 and 21 and threatened him.

“The victim was checking people in the parking lot. He refused to let the accused enter the club as one of them was injured,” police said.

Police said that one of the accused fired a single shot in the air and threatened to kill him.

“Based on the complaint, a case was registered under relevant sections at Police Station DLF Phase-1 in Gurugram,” police said.

Police said that acting swiftly on the complaint they nabbed the accused from Sector-45 in Gurugram.

Police said that from records of one of the accused, it was revealed that a case has been registered against accused Amarjeet under the Arms Act in Sonipat.

"Two cars have been recovered from the possession of the accused. Further action will be taken against the culprits as per the prescribed law," Subhash Boken, spokesperson of the Gurugram police said.

