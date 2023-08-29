5 arrested in Assam double murder case

Guwahati, Aug 29 Five people have been arrested for their involvement in a gruesome double murder of a couple in Assam's Dhubri district, a senior police officer confirmed on Tuesday.

Superintendent of Police in Dhubri, Navin Singh told IANS: “We have arrested five accused in the murder case. Two of them were nabbed from Cachar and Hailakandi districts, while the rest were arrested from different locations in Dhubri.”

He added that Amir Hussain, Aminul Haque, Afsar Ali, Hamidul Islam and Rakidul Haque will be produced before a court later in the day.

“Hamidul was arrested from Silchar in Cachar district while Rakidul was nabbed from Hailakandi on Monday evening,” the officer mentioned.

According to sources, Amir Hussain was working as a driver at the Raniganj Police Station in Bilasipara.

The brutal incident took place in the Kurshakti area of Raniganj on August 26 when the victims, identified as Narjina Begum and Shahjahal Hussain, were asleep.

The murders came to light when the couple's Guwahati-based daughter grew worried when her persistent calls to her parents went unanswered for a long time.

She called the neighbours who discovered the bodies, following which the police were informed.

The motive of the double murder remains unclear.

