5 booked for throwing 'polluted water' on deity during procession in K’taka

Mysuru (Karnataka), Dec 27 A police complaint was lodged against five persons for allegedly throwing polluted water on a deity during a procession in Nanjangud town of Mysuru district on Wednesday.

The incident, which took place on Tuesday night, stirred controversy and created tension in the region.

Jagadish, the Chief Executive Officer of the historical Nanjundeshwara temple, filed a police complaint in this regard. The complaint was lodged against Balaraju, Narayana, Nagabhushan, Natesh, and Abhi at Nanjangud town police station.

The complaint states that the accused obstructed the religious practice by throwing bottled water on the deity during the procession. "We have explained that during the procession, no individual is insulted. Despite this, a few persons sprayed water on the deity during the procession, hurting the religious feelings of devotees," the complaint said.

The temple management organised a religious procession on the occasion of 'Andhakasura Samhara' on Tuesday night. The Dalit Sangharsha Samithi (DSS) objected to the procession, claiming that they believed Andhakasura was their king.

The temple management maintained that the ritual has been observed for hundreds of years, involving the erasure of the picture of Andhakasura drawn near Rakshasa Mantapa near the temple. The people carrying the deities of Nanjundeshwara and Parvathi would erase the drawing on their legs. This ritual is observed across the region, especially in villages.

Sources explained that the accused had thrown polluted water on the deity, triggering tension situation. The police have taken up the case for investigation.

