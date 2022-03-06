5 BSF personnel killed in fratricide incident in Amritsar

New Delhi, March 6 The Border Security Force (BSF) on Sunday said that five jawans have been killed in an incident of fratricide in Khasa in Punjab's Amritsar.

The BSF said that a constable, identified as Satteppa S.K., had fired at five of his colleagues in the camp, which is located 20 km from the Attari-Wagah border.

The officials also said that out of the six injured, five troopers, including Constable Satteppa, died and the sixth injured is critical.

"In an unfortunate incident, 5 BSF troops were injured on 06.03.2022 due to fratricide committed by Ct Satteppa S K at HQ 144 Bn Khasa, Amritsar. Ct Satteppa S K was also injured in the incident," the BSF officials here.

A court of inquiry has been ordered to ascertain the facts and further details are being awaited.

