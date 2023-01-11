5 CRPF personnel injured in IED blast in Jharkhand's Chaibasa

By ANI | Published: January 11, 2023 04:18 PM 2023-01-11T16:18:02+5:30 2023-01-11T21:50:23+5:30

As many as five Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel were injured in an improvised explosive device (IED) blast during a search and encounter with Naxals in Chaibasa town of Jharkhand's Singhbhum district on Wednesday.

The evacuation operation is underway.

Further details are awaited.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor

