5 CRPF troopers injured in J&K road accident

Jammu, March 15 Five CRPF troopers were injured on Wednesday in a road accident in J&K's Jammu district.

Police said a truck driven by its driver in rash and negligent manner hit a CRPF vehicle in Tikri area of Jammu district.

"Five CRPF troopers including ASI Brij lal, SgCt Ashok kumar, ASI Govind Raj, ASI S. Silver Raj and ASI Romesh were injured.

