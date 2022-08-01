5 gangsters belonging to Bishnoi gang held in Punjab

Chandigarh, Aug 1 The Punjab police on Monday said they have arrested five gangsters of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang and recovered eight weapons and 30 cartridges from them.

Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Anti-Gangster Task Force Gurpreet Singh Bhullar, accompanied by Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Ravjot Kaur, said that based on a tip off, joint teams of the Sirhind and Khamano police busted this interstate gang operating in Punjab.

He said that the kingpin of the gang has been identified as Sandeep Sandhu from Patiala and already four FIRs under various sections of the Arms and Excise Act have been registered against him in the police stations of Patiala and Fatehgarh Sahib districts.

According to Bhullar, Sandeep Sandhu is an associate of gangster Gurpreet Singh, who is lodged in a Patiala jail and both of them are active members of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang.

He said that Gurpreet is also an accused in a murder case along with slain gangster Ankit Bhadu, who was killed in an encounter. Sandhu used to procure weapons from an Uttar Pradesh-based weapons supplier who is now being tracked.

SSP Ravjot Kaur said that Sandhu was wanted by the police in cases of murder and attempt to murder. The other arrested gangsters are Harpreet Singh, Sandeep Singh, Charanjit Singh and Gurmukh Singh.

