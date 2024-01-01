5 held with illegal arms, ammunition in Gurugram

Gurugram, Jan 1 Five miscreants were arrested from different locations in Gurugram and illegal firearms, live cartridges and an auto were seized from their possession in the intervening night of Sunday and Monday, police said.

They were apprehended following a tip-off by different crime units of the Gurugram Police.

Police recovered four country-made pistols, two live cartridges and an auto.

Those arrested have been identified as Ashu, Deepak, Luv Kumar alias Tinku, Rajesh Kumar and Vishal Yadav.

During interrogation, it was revealed that Deepak, Luv and Rajesh were involved in different cases including theft and snatching in Gurugram and Faridabad. The accused were booked under relevant sections of the IPC including the Arms Act at different police stations, the police said.

