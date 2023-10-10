5 Independent MLAs quit to contest Nov 7 Mizoram Assembly polls as ZPM nominees

Aizawl, Oct 10 Five independent MLAs in Mizoram resigned from the Assembly on Tuesday in line with technical formalities to contest the November 7 elections as nominees of the Zoram People's Movement (ZPM).

Mizoram Assembly Secretary Lalhmahruaia Zote, in separate notifications, said that Lalchhuanthanga (Aizawl South II constituency), V. L. Zaithanzama (Aizawl West-III), Vanlalhlana (Aizawl North-I), C. Lalsawivunga (Aizawl South-I), and Vanlalthlana (Aizawl North-II) resigned from the Assembly and the five constituencies have fallen vacant with effect from Tuesday.

All the five MLAs originally belonged to the ZPM but contested the 2018 Assembly as independents as the ZPM was not a registered political party by the Election Commission at that time.

As the five Independents MLAs are now going to contest the November 7 assembly elections as candidates of ZPM, which is now a registered party, they are liable to be disqualified if they do not resign, an assembly official said.

Their leader Lalduhoma was elected in a by-poll in 2021 as ZPM candidate and does not require to resign, the official said adding that the five legislators are now able to file nominations on the ZPM tickets.

With this, seven MLAs quit the Assembly this month.

Earlier, Congress MLA K. T. Rokhaw and former minister and Mizo National Front MLA K. Beichhua had resigned. Rokhaw has already joined the ruling MNF and Beichhua joined the BJP and they will contest from Palak and Siaha Assembly constituencies respectively.

Beichhua, who had resigned from the Chief Minister Zoramthanga-led ministry on December 13 last year, was expelled by the MNF from the party in January this year.

The ZPM won 8 seats in 2018 Assembly polls but lost two seats in subsequent by-polls while retaining the Serchhip seat in 2021 by polls.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor