5 Keralaites killed in bus accident in Kenya

Thiruvananthapuram, June 10 In a tragic bus accident that took place in Kenya in which six persons died, five are from Kerala.

The Indian Embassy in Qatar, on Tuesday, confirmed the incident in a post on X, saying that it is in touch with local authorities and Indian community organisations in Kenya to provide support to the families of the deceased victims.

It was a group of 28 people, all Indians, of which 14 are from Kerala, all of whom work in Qatar left from there for a short holiday in Kenya.

According to information received in Kerala, two people hailing from Palakkad and settled in Qatar have been identified as deceased and it includes 41-year-old Riya Ann and her seven-year-old daughter.

Her husband and son are injured and are being treated at a hospital in Kenya.

The details of the other three individuals from Kerala who have been reported dead are awaited.

According to information from Nairobi, the officials of the Kerala Association in Kenya have reached the accident spot.

The accident took place at 4:30 p.m. on Monday.

The accident occurred in the Nyandarua region of northeastern Kenya while the group was travelling to Nyahururu town, where they planned to stay at Panari Hotel.

The bus, carrying a total of 32 people, including three tour guides and a driver, reportedly lost control on a rain-soaked road, veered off, hit a tree, and overturned.

"Three of them who were seriously injured have been sent to the best hospital in Nairobi. The names and other details of the deceased will be released officially by the Indian Embassy," said Saji Sankar, who spoke from Kenya.

