5 killed, 26 injured as bus overturns in UP

Mirzapur (UP), Oct 27 At least five persons, including women and children, were killed while 26 others suffered injuries after a bus overturned near Dadari Bandha area in Mirzapur district of Uttar Pradesh (UP) on Friday.

District magistrate Priyanka Niranjan confirmed that five people have been killed, while ten had been hospitalised due to severe injuries. She mentioned that 16 other injured passengers had also received first aid.

The deceased passengers have been were identified as Mamta (26), Abhishek (2), Manita (25), Vishnu (10), and bus driver Satyanarain (40). Police have sent their bodies for a post mortem examination.

According to the injured passengers, they had boarded a private passenger bus in Mirzapur city. When the bus was passing through the Dadri Bandha area, the driver lost control, causing the bus with 31 people on board to overturn.

Upon hearing the cries of injured passengers, local residents and passersby started efforts to rescue them. However, before all passengers could be rescued, four of them had died on the spot.

The police reached the scene and rushed all the injured passengers to Lalganj CHC, where one more passenger was declared brought dead by the doctors.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor