5 killed as service lift crashes in 40-storied Thane building
By IANS | Published: September 10, 2023 08:59 PM 2023-09-10T20:59:20+5:30 2023-09-10T21:00:05+5:30
Thane, Sep 10 At least 5 workers were killed and two others injured critically when a service lift crashed in a building in Maharashtra's Thane on Sunday evening, officials said.
According to a Thane Municipal Corporation official, the incident occurred in a building in Balkumb area when the workers were descending in the service lift after completing some waterproofing works on the upper floors.
Suddenly, midway during the ride down, there was a technical snag and the lift hurtled down at high speed and crashed, killed five workers instantly and injuring 2 more.
Thane Fire Brigade and Disaster teams have rushed to the spot for rescue and relief operations and more details are awaited.
--IANS
