5 killed as truck rams into e-rickshaw in UP

Sultanpur (Uttar Pradesh), July 1 Five persons were killed when a truck rammed into an e-rickshaw here on Friday morning.

Three other persons were also critically injured and have been referred to Lucknow for treatment.

The incident took place on the Ayodhya-Prayagraj road.

According to the police reports, the accident took place around 10 a.m. when an e-rickshaw carrying eight passengers was going towards Anrod village area in Kotwali Dehat and a truck coming from Prayagraj rammed into it.

Somen Barma, Superintendent of Police, Sultanpur, said that a huge explosion-like sound was heard and villagers and locals rushed to find that the e-rickshaw had turned into a pulp.

A police team, which rushed to the spot had to use gas-cutters to cut through and then were able to pull out five bodies.

The identities of the victims are yet to be ascertained.

