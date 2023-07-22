5 killed in bus-oil tanker collision in Andhra

Tirupati, July 22 Five persons were killed and eight others injured in a collision between a bus and an oil tanker in Andhra Pradesh's Annamayya district on Saturday.

A bus belonging to state-owned Andhra Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (APSRTC) was hit by a truck coming from the opposite direction on Rajampet-Tirupati national highway near Pullampet, police said.

Five passengers of the bus including two women, died on the spot while eight others were injured.

The injured were shifted to government hospital at Rajampet.

Three of the deceased were identified as G. Srinivasulu (62), Basha (65) and Shekhar (45).

Two women were yet to be identified.

The bus from Kadapa was heading to Tirupati.

When it reached near a turning, an oil tanker coming from the opposite direction rammed into it.

The oil tanker overturned after the collision.

Eye witnesses told police that the oil tanker was driving at a high speed, which resulted in the accident.

Police registered a case and took up an investigation.

