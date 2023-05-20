5 killed in separate road mishaps in Chhattisgarh

Surguja (Chattisgarh) [India], May 20 : Five people were killed in two separate road accidents that took place in different districts of Chhattisgarh, police said on Saturday.

The mishap occurred near Semarghat under Manipur police station limits in the district late last night, said Manipur Station House Officer (SHO) Pramod Pandey.

According to the SHO, two motorcycles collided head-on near Semarghat last night leaving three persons dead while three others were injured. The injured were rushed to a nearby hospital.

In another incident, three persons were killed and one other injured after a truck was hit by a trailer in the Janjgir-Champa district of Chhattisgarh.

The accident occurred in Hathneora village under Champa police station limits this morning. The injured were rushed to a nearby hospital.

After being informed about the accident, police and officials from the local administration rushed to the spot to rescue the injured trapped inside the vehicles.

Further investigation into the matter is underway.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor