5 lakh Pakistani girls married in India, new face of terrorism has surfaced: Nishikant Dubey

New Delhi, April 28 BJP Lok Sabha member Nishikant Dubey has said that a new face of Pakistani terrorism has surfaced in the country as over five lakh Pakistani women were living in India after getting married here, but haven't received their Indian citizenship.

Taking to the social media platform X on Monday, Dubey wrote in Hindi (loosely translated as, "A new face of Pakistani terrorism has now surfaced. More than 5 lakh Pakistani girls are living in India after getting married, but they have not obtained Indian citizenship to date. How to fight these enemies who are inside?"

Dubey's statement comes as the deadline for Pakistani citizens to leave the country ends. As per reports, around 530 Pakistani nationals exited India via the Attari integrated check post between April 25 and 27, while 744 Indian nationals returned from Pakistan via Wagah in the same period.

After the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack in which 26 people were killed, India revoked visas of Pakistanis, barring those with long-term visas as well as those for officials and diplomats.

On Sunday, Dubey made a bold claim that by the end of 2025, Pakistan will cease to exist as a country. He said this while speaking at the foundation stone laying ceremony of Maheshmara railway halt in Deoghar district of Jharkhand.

Dubey emphasised that Prime Minister Narendra Modi's recent statement on the Pahalgam incident, made during his address in Bihar, carries significant implications. PM Modi had vowed to eradicate terrorism and its supporters, and Dubey believes this will lead to the disintegration of Pakistan.

"We will reclaim the part of Kashmir that Pakistan has occupied. Also, Pakistan will be divided into separate countries named Balochistan, Pakhtunistan, and Punjab. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will ensure this," Dubey stated confidently.

"I am saying this with full confidence. If Pakistan is not divided into multiple parts by the end of this year, then you can accuse the Bharatiya Janata Party of making false promises. Pakistan will be finished; this is Modi's guarantee. This belief is what has made him the Prime Minister of the country," he added.

Referring to the terrorist attack in Pahalgam on April 22 in which 26 innocent people were killed, Dubey accused the Pakistani Army of selectively targeting Indians, especially Hindus. He assured that the Modi government will avenge this attack at any cost.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor