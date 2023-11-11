5 Myanmar nationals held with heroin worth Rs 18.30 cr in Mizoram

Aizawl, Nov 11 The Assam Rifles and the Mizoram police in a joint operation seized heroin worth Rs 18.30 crore, Indian currencies worth Rs 1.21 crore and arrested five Myanmar nationals from Mizoram, officials said on Saturday.

Assam Rifles officials said that the para-military troopers and the police arrested five Myanmarese from three locations in Champhai district on Friday and recovered the 2.61 kg heroinvalued atRs18.30crore and cash amounting to Rs1.21crore from them.

The drugs, smuggled in fromMyanmar, cashin Indiancurrenciesand the drug peddlers have been handed over to the police in Champhai for further legal action.

“Ongoing smuggling of drugs and illegal cash is a major cause of concern for the state ofMizoram. The Assam Rifles has continued its efforts against illegal smuggling and has also doubled its efforts to nab the kingpins of the smuggling of drugs and other contraband inMizoram,” an Assam Rifles statement said.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor