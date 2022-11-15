5 of a family drown in Narmada canal attempting to save woman

Five members of the same family drowned in the Narmada canal in Gujarat's Kutch attempting to save a woman who had slipped into the canal, according to an official.

The bodies of the deceased members have been recovered at the Gundala village in Mundra.

According to Kutch West Superintendent of Police, Saurabh Singh, all five members had jumped into the river to save the woman who had slipped into the canal while fetching water.

"Five family members drowned in the Narmada canal at Gundala village in Mundra. Police have recovered all dead bodies. The incident happened after family members jumped into the canal to save a woman who slipped into the canal while fetching water," he said.

The main channel of the canal has a length of nearly 532 km. 458 km of the canal lies in Gujarat while nearly 74 km lies in Rajasthan.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor