5 of a family in Karnataka found dead at home, police suspect mass suicide

Five members of a family, including three children, were found dead at their home in Tumakuru city of Karnataka on Sunday , police said, adding that it is suspected to be a case of mass suicide. The deceased who died by suicide, have been identified as Gareeb Saab, his wife Sumaiyya, their daughter Hajira, and sons Mohammad Shabhan and Mohammed Muneer. They reportedly took the step due due to extreme debt and poverty.

"A suicide note and a self-made video by the deceased state they died by suicide due to debt. A case has been registered and further investigation is underway. In the video, the deceased explained how the man and his family members, residing in the same building, tortured his family and led them to take the extreme step. The bodies were found hanging and the five accused persons have been taken into custody. Last month, seven members of a family, including three children, were found dead at their home in Surat city of Gujarat. The bodies of the seven people were found in an apartment complex, police said, adding that a note was also recovered from the scene which said that the family was taking the step due to financial distress.

