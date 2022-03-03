5-year old hospitalised after consuming 4 Manforce tablets

A 5-year old child in Bihar was hospitalized after eating four erectile dysfunction pills found in his home. According reports, the child was urgently rushed to a local hospital for treatment. The child after consuming the tablet had bouts of headache, nausea, indigestion, blurred vision, visual disturbance, dizziness and stuffy nose. The condition of the child was said to be critical upon arrival, but the experts managed to save the boy after due consultation with another doctor from Patna.

It is for the first time such a case was reported in Bihar which compelled the doctors to seek a second opinion after which they got the boy to vomit. After oral administration of a drug, it is said that absorption into the bloodstream occurs in the stomach and intestine, usually takes about one to six hours. After a few hours, the boy was discharged at sent home post, the incident, medical experts warned families of keeping such pills at homes. For the unversed, Manforce tablets is used to treat erectile dysfunction (impotence) in adult men. It works by relaxing the blood vessels in the penis, thereby allows the blood flow into the penis when the person is sexually excited.