5-yr-old girl killed in leopard attack in Gujarat

Amreli, Oct 29 A five-year-old girl was killed by a leopard in Gujarat's Amreli district, said local authorities here on Sunday.

The incident took place on October 28, officials said. The victim was identified as the daughter of agricultural labourers residing in the area.

According to Jyoti Vaja, the forest officer, the girl was playing when the leopard suddenly pounced on her.

Her parents and others present at the scene raised an alarm, prompting the leopard to release its grip and flee. Despite immediate efforts to seek medical help, the girl succumbed to severe neck injuries sustained during the attack.

Amreli district has experienced a series of fatalities due to leopard attacks in recent times. On October 14, a woman lost her life in Wadala village, located in the Talala taluka of the district.

Gujarat, as a whole, has witnessed a noticeable surge in its leopard population.

According to the latest census data from the forest department, the state's leopard count stood at 2,274 in 2023. This represents a substantial 63 per cent increase from the 2016 figures, which recorded 1,395 leopards in the region.

