50 huts gutted in fire in Telangana’s Karimnagar town

Hyderabad, Feb 20 At least 50 huts were gutted in a major fire in Karimnagar town of Telangana on Tuesday.

However, no loss of life was reported.

The incident occurred in the busy area Subhash Nagar in the town.

Police said the dwellings of migrant labourers from Khammam, Warangal and other districts were gutted in the fire.

At least five cooking gas cylinders exploded in the fire. Multiple fire engines rushed to the spot and doused the fire.

There was no loss of life. Almost all the residents had gone to Medaram in Mulugu district for Sammakka Sarakka jatara.

The cause of the fire is not yet known. Police said they were trying to ascertain how the fire broke out.

According to locals there was a dispute with regard to the land. The workers, who had been living there for over two decades, had refused to vacate the land located in a key commercial area.

