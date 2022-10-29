50 injured in Bihar's Aurangabad fire after gas cylinder burst

At least 50 people sustained injuries after a fire at a general store in the Shahganj Teli area of Bihar's Aurangabad on Saturday, causing a gas cylinder and a refrigerator to explode.

As per the information, the incident took place around 3.30 pm after the shop caught fire and resulted in the injury to over 50 people.

Police and fire brigade teams rushed to the spot and several police personnel sustained burn injuries while trying to put out the fire.

The owner of the shop Anil Kumar said that the incident took place while his wife was preparing food for Chhath Puja.

"There was Chhat Puja at my place for which my wife was preparing food and that was when we realised that the shop had caught fire and everybody started running here and there. Amidst this a cylinder exploded and all of us, including my son got injured," shop owner Anil Kumar said.

Those injured were undergoing treatment at a hospital, officials said.

Police are investigating the incident and further details are awaited.

Earlier in Hyderabad, one person died and six persons were injured after a cylinder exploded in a house in Hyderabad's Mettuguda Division Dood Bavi area on Wednesday.

( With inputs from ANI )

