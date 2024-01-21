50 musical instruments to play ‘Mangal Dhvani' for 2 hours in Ram Temple

Ayodhya, Jan 21 The Pran Pratishtha ceremony of Lord Ram in Ayodhya will begin with 'Mangal Dhvani' (auspicious sound) on January 22.

More than 50 enchanting musical instruments from various states will be played for almost 2 hours to produce Mangal Dhvani.

This grand musical programme will symbolise the unity of diverse traditions in honour of Lord Ram.

It has been conceived by Yatindra Mishra, a renowned author, Ayodhya's cultural expert, and an artist.

He is also the coordinator of the programme. He has been supported in this work by Kendriya Sangeet Natak Akademi, New Delhi.

Champat Rai, the Secretary-General of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust, said that in Indian culture, Mangal Dhvani (auspicious sound) is composed to bring joy and to mark auspiciousness of an occasion and produced before the deity.

He said that in this context, the Pran Pratishtha ceremony of Lord Shri Ram is a proud moment for every Indian, and to mark this grand occasion, traditional musical instruments from various regions and states of India will be played to produce Mangal Dhvani in front of the deity.

This Pran Pratishtha ceremony will also be concluded in Ayodhya with the auspicious playing of 25 prominent and rare musical instruments from different states. It will be presented by artists skilled in those languages.

All types of instruments used in Indian tradition will be played in the temple courtyard.

These include Pakhawaj, flute, Dholak of Uttar Pradesh, Veena of Karnataka, Sundari of Maharashtra, Algoza of Punjab, Mardal of Odisha, Santoor of Madhya Pradesh, Pung of Manipur, Nagada and Kali of Assam, Tambura of Chhattisgarh, Pakhawaj of Bihar, Shehnai of Delhi, Ravanahatha of Rajasthan, Srikhol, Sarod of Bengal, Ghatam of Andhra Pradesh, Sitar of Jharkhand, Santar of Gujarat, Nagaswaram, Tavil, Mridang, and Hudka of Uttarakhand.

Skilled and renowned performers of these musical instruments have been selected to play during this event. The music will be played ahead of the chanting of mantras.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor