50 students being questioned after MBBS student found dead with injuries

Kanpur, Nov 27 Nearly 50 students are being questioned after a 25-year-old medical student was found dead with injuries in the basement of his university in Kanpur.

According to officials, Sahil Saraswat -- the second year MBBS student at Rama Medical University -- had multiple injury marks on his head and neck when he was found on Sunday.

“A security guard found Saraswat’s body and police was informed. Police and FSL team reached the spot, and the body has been sent for a post-mortem examination,” a police officer said.

As per preliminary probe, the victim was alive till about 1.45 a.m.

“Cops are scanning CCTVs in the college. Saraswat was last seen active at 1.45 am and no one was seen entering the hostel premises,” the officer added.

He celebrated his birthday with his friends on Saturday night. It is suspected that the student died in the wee hours of Sunday and 50 students – including women – who interacted with the student over the night were called for questioning.

“Police are questioning the students of the hostel block,” Kanpur JCP (law and order) Anand Prakash Tiwari said.

Saraswat hailed from Mathura, police said.

A guard, Jai Singh, went to switch off the lights in the electric panel located in the basement of the hostel where he found Sahil’s blood-soaked body.

According to forensic team members, the victim was probably hit by a heavy object.

A broken liquor bottle and a cigarette box were also found in the basement.

Sahil lived in MBBS Old Boys Hostel with his room partner, who’s a resident of Bihar and a student of MBBS (third year).

