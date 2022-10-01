50 students fall sick after eating mid-day meal at Odisha's Bargarh

50 students of Bramhandihi Upper Primary School in Bargarh's Sohela block were taken ill after eating the mid-day meal (MDM) on Friday. Four sick students have been admitted to Sohela community health centre (CHC) and others were discharged after primary treatment. Sources said 82 students had the noon meals in school. Subsequently, one of the students complained of stomach ache and started vomiting. When others also complained of stomach pain, they were rushed to Sohela CHC.

Dr Swastik Sahu of the CHC said some of the students were seriously ill and continuously vomiting. "Four students have been kept under observation in the CHC while the rest were discharged after primary treatment. Condition of the four students is stable," Sahu added. A teacher of the school Gokula Pradhan said like any other day, the students were served MDM in the school. The meal comprised rice and soya chunks. A few moments later, a student, who was suffering from fever, complained of stomach pain and others too fell sick. Earlier on June 28, students of Khaliapali Ashram Vidyalaya in Bargarh had fallen sick after eating MDM in the school.