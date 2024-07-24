50-year-old arrested for raping minor in Gurugram

Gurugram, July 24 A 50-year-old man has been arrested from Madhya Pradesh on Wednesday on the charges of raping a three-year-old girl in Gurugram's Rithoj village, police said.

The accused was identified as Ratan, a native of Madhya Pradesh, who was carrying a bounty of Rs 50,000 on his head.

Ratan had previously served ten years jail term for raping a five-year-old girl in Madhya Pradesh in 2005.

The accused, who was released from jail in 2015, sodomised the six-year-old boy in March, this year in Madhya Pradesh.

According to the police, on April 26, they received a complaint from a woman that her minor daughter was raped by an unknown accused.

The complainant said that her daughter was found with injury marks, some 300 metres away from their house, police said.

Based on the woman's complaint, police registered a case against Ratan.

"The accused was a habitual offender and targeted three minors. He was wanted in two cases. The accused also keeps changing his location to avoid police action. He was arrested from Ratlam in Madhya Pradesh," Varun Dahiya, ACP (Crime) said.

