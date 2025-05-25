50 years of Emergency: NDA campaign to inform people about those behind ‘dark era’

New Delhi, May 25 To target the Congress on 50 years of Emergency, the NDA would chalk out plans to inform people around June 25-26 about those who throttled a vibrant democracy, a BJP leader said on Sunday.

“On June 25-26, 50 years of Emergency will be completed. We have held deliberations on the issue, and our four sub-groups will chalk out plans to inform people about those who crushed and throttled a vibrant democracy,” said BJP President J.P. Nadda.

He was speaking about the discussion that took place at a conclave of the NDA chief ministers and deputy chief ministers on Sunday.

Earlier, the BJP sources said that during the NDA meeting, attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Cabinet colleagues, chief ministers and their deputies were advised to avoid making comments on Operation Sindoor and observe restraint in issuing public statements.

Apart from this, the NDA leaders, including 20 chief ministers and 18 deputy chief ministers, were also briefed about the government’s stand on Operation Sindoor.

During the NDA meeting, the leaders listened to PM Modi’s Mann Ki Baat address, the first after Operation Sindoor. In the monthly radio address, PM Modi hailed the Armed Forces and said the operation was a reflection of a transforming India, united in the fight against terrorism and recognising the power of being self-reliant, sources said.

The leaders paid their tributes to the 26 people who were brutally killed by terrorists on April 22 in Kashmir's Pahalgam. Following this terror attack, India launched Operation Sindoor to avenge the deaths. Nine terror bases in Pakistan and PoK were demolished in precision attacks by the India Armed Forces.

A resolution was also passed praising the armed forces and their performance during Operation Sindoor and hailing PM Modi’s leadership.

The NDA meeting was called to deliberate on the vision and strategic action plan for achieving Viksit Bharat @2047. At the heart of this meeting was the guiding principle that the path to a developed India lies through the development of its states -- Viksit Rajya for Viksit Bharat.

This meeting held special significance as it came at a time when India is riding a strong wave of economic and governance transformation. The next two decades offer a critical window of opportunity for the country to leap from its status as a developing nation to that of a global economic and political powerhouse.

The central theme of the discussion was how individual states could contribute meaningfully to India’s ambition of becoming a $30 trillion economy by 2047.

The meeting came a day after PM Modi held the NITI Aayog Governing Council meeting, urging states to come together with the Centre to speed up development across the country.

